Revealed! Sania Mirza loves this kind of girl; WATCH VIDEO

Sania Mirza, who is one of the most popular and stylish sports stars, is a pretty active social media user.
MUMBAI: One of the most popular and stylish sports stars, Sania Mirza never fails to woo her fans with her sporting skills and also social media presence. She is a pretty active social media user and often comes up with interesting reels. 

The ace tennis player currently has more than nine million followers on Instagram. In addition to sharing pictures from her professional life, Sania often shares a slice of life to treat her Instagram family. Her social media page is home to innumerable pictures and videos. 

Taking to social media, the athlete has now shared a video, revealing what kind of girl she loves. Any guesses about her choice? Well, she said, “I love a girl who can slay one day and look homeless the next.” Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “Balance baby ” followed by the hashtags #homeless #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit . A social media user appreciated her, saying, “Hamari pyari sania . Love her for being her” while another said, “love ur simplicity and how grounded u r ” However, there are some who are not very pleased with the video. One of such users wrote, “Sania you are pretty with and without makeup and you have an amazing game. Please don't romanticize poverty and homelessness even if it is a trend.” 

On the work front, Sania Mirza is a six-grand slam title winner. The tennis star’s sports journey never fails to inspire her army of fans. A former world No. 1 in the doubles discipline, the gorgeous lady inspires all those who want to make a career in sports. She won the Wimbledon Junior Championship in 2003. 

