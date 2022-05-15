RIP! Bigg Boss Season 5 contestant and former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in a car crash

MUMBAI : Former Australia cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds died in a car crash on Saturday night.

The 46-year-old was the only passenger in the crash just outside of Townsville in his home state of Queensland, police confirmed.

“Early information indicates, shortly after 11 pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled,” the police statement confirmed.

“Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.

“The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.”

Symonds averaged 40.61 with the bat from 26 Tests for his country but was perhaps more well known for his exploits in white-ball cricket.

He featured in 198 ODIs - scoring six centuries and 30 half-centuries — while also contributing 133 wickets with his more than handy off-spin and medium pace.

It was at the 2003 World Cup where Symonds burst onto the stage with perhaps his greatest innings as he torched Pakistan with an unbeaten 143 in Johannesburg early in the tournament and helped Australia remain unbeaten and defeat India in a one-sided final.

The Ace cricketer was seen in Bigg Boss Season 5 as a contestant and very often Salman Khan used to go inside and meet him and make him comfortable.

He is considered as one of the highest paid contestants of the show.

Tellychakkar sends Condolences to the family!

RIP! Andrew Symonds!

( CREDIT : INDIAN EXPRESS)