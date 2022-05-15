RIP! Bigg Boss Season 5 contestant and former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in a car crash

The entire global world woke up to the shocking news of ace cricketer Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash. The forensic department is investigating the case as the cricketer died on spot.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 12:28
Andrew Symonds

MUMBAI : Former Australia cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds died in a car crash on Saturday night.

The 46-year-old was the only passenger in the crash just outside of Townsville in his home state of Queensland, police confirmed.

“Early information indicates, shortly after 11 pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled,” the police statement confirmed.

“Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.

“The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.”

Symonds averaged 40.61 with the bat from 26 Tests for his country but was perhaps more well known for his exploits in white-ball cricket.

He featured in 198 ODIs - scoring six centuries and 30 half-centuries — while also contributing 133 wickets with his more than handy off-spin and medium pace.

It was at the 2003 World Cup where Symonds burst onto the stage with perhaps his greatest innings as he torched Pakistan with an unbeaten 143 in Johannesburg early in the tournament and helped Australia remain unbeaten and defeat India in a one-sided final.

The Ace cricketer was seen in Bigg Boss Season 5 as a contestant and very often Salman Khan used to go inside and meet him and make him comfortable.

He is considered as one of the highest paid contestants of the show.

Tellychakkar sends Condolences to the family!

RIP! Andrew Symonds!

( CREDIT : INDIAN EXPRESS)

Andrew symonds cricketer Australian crickter Bigg Boss bigg boss season 5 voot Salman Khan colors Cricket Sports Tellychakkar.com.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 12:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Udaariyaan: Twist and Turns! Fateh makes a shocking demand from Tanya Gill!
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television; and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Shivani Gosain: Somehow TV is still not ready for realistic content
MUMBAI: Realistic stories are doing well on screen. And, Pratigya 2 actor Shivani Gosain is happy to see that the time...
Exclusive! Tik Tok star Akash Chowdhary to be a part of Lock Upp Season 2?
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that a...
CONGRATULATIONS: Hiba Nawab is INSTAGRAM Queen of the Week!
MUMBAI: Currently charming the audience as Sayuri in popular daily Woh Toh Hai Albela opposite Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba...
Judge Himesh Reshammiya brings together the newfound family of Superstar Singer 2 with his emotional yet melodious performance on ‘Apne toh apne hote hain'
MUMBAI: There is a family we are born into and then there is a family we make in our journey of life. Keeping aside the...
Eijaz Khan: OTT has given tough competition to TV, but the bigger competition that OTT has given to is films!
MUMBAI: Tara From Sitara actor Eijaz Khan feels that TV producers have become very adventurous and are experimenting...
Recent Stories
sunny
Wow! Sunny Leone enjoys investing in expensive things, and here is a proof
Latest Video