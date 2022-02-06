RIP! Former cricketer Suresh Raina’s father passes away

Mumbai: Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina's father, Trilokchand Raina, died today battling cancer. Trilokchand, who was a military officer and had mastery of making bombs in an ordnance factory, passed away at his Ghaziabad residence.

Although Raina has not said anything about Trilokchand's demise, he does mourn Lata's death. "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Bharat Ratna Lata Didi. Your legacy will live on forever in our lives and in our hearts. Rest in peace. Om Shanti ," he wrote on Twitter.

Raina's father's ancestral village is 'Rainawari' in the Jammu and Kashmir union territory of India. His father left the village after the killings of the Kashmir Pandits in the 1990s. The family settled down in Muradnagar town. His father had a 10,000 rupees salary and he couldn't afford the high cricket coaching fees for Suresh.

Trilokchand was a massive influencer of Raina, and the two stayed together wherever Raina was in India. Also, when he was not with the Indian camp, he used to train in Ghaziabad, as he wanted to stay close to his parents. Trilokchand's demise comes on a day when the entire nation is also mourning the death of legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Raina will be taking part in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction slated for next weekend. He last played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before deciding against being retained. He may be roped in by his new home franchise Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG), which would also possibly be his final IPL season.

