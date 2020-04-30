Sports

On Rohit Sharma’s birthday, meet the special ‘lady’ of his life and she is not his wife

Check out some of the adorable pictures of birthday boy Rohit Sharma with the special person of his life.

30 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Rohit Sharma is one of the most popular cricketers. His game has impressed the cricket freaks. He is the only cricketer in the world having three double centuries in one day international. His highest score of 264 against Sri Lanka in November 2014 may not be broken in days to come. The dashing right-handed opening batsman is an inspiration for many.  

The cricketer is celebrating his birthday today (30 April). As he turns a year older, we decided to compile some super adorable pictures of Rohit Sharma along with the most special person of his life for his fans. And she is not his beloved wife Ritika Sajdeh. Well, she is his adorable daughter Samaira. 

The handsome daddy shares a special bond with his daughter. In fact, he sets major parenting goals. If you browse through his Instagram handle, you will come across some super adorable pictures that prove he is a hands-on father.  

Take a look at some of the pictures of Rohit Sharma and his daughter that will make you go aww!

What do you think about Rohit Sharma’s pictures with his daughter? Aren’t they adorable? Hit the comment section.  

