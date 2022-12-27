Rohit Sharma shares pictures of him training, what is he preparing for?

MUMBAI: Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is currently one of the most well-known cricketers in the country. He is the current captain of the Indian cricket team and has received many accolades and achievements for his sportsmanship. He is definitely one of the most talented cricketers to have ever played for India, and is arguably the best current all-format opener. He always delivers and hits sixes consistently with much ease. He has rightly earned the nickname of ‘Hitman’.

Today, Rohit shared a post on his Instagram handle which shows him training intensely on the field. The cricketer can be seen sporting casual athleisure along with a cap. He captioned the post, “Getting there…. ”. Take a look at the post below:

To give you some context, Rohit Sharma led the Indian cricket team in the 2nd India vs Bangladesh ODI, during which he suffered a thumb injury. Post that, the BCCI has benched him temporarily so as to not aggravate the injury. So it seems unlikely that Rohit will be making an appearance in the upcoming India vs Sri Lanka series. Once the BBCI medical team deems the skipper 100% fit, he will rejoin the team. He has been advised a complete rehab, which may take 3-4 weeks.

After seeing this post, we can see that the sportsman has made a quick recovery and is doing his best to get back to top form. Fans have commented on the post, encouraging and motivating their favourite star.

