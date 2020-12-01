Sachin Tendulkar enjoys CYCLING amidst nature, talks about the significance of THESE in life; SEE POST

MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar, who has 27.3 million followers on Instagram, is a pretty active social media user. And if you are one of those who love outdoor activities, you will certainly like his recent Instagram posts. He has shared a couple of pictures wherein he can be seen enjoying cycling.

The Master Blaster has shared two pictures. In the same, he can be seen enjoying cycling amidst nature.

Also, Tendulkar ditched his footwear to enjoy the outdoor activity and it seems he was elated. Sharing the pictures, he wittily wrote, “Balance & footwork are still important everywhere!”

Earlier, he had shared pictures from his swimming session and motivated fans by writing an interesting caption. He had shared the post on a Monday and wrote, "Who said Monday Blues are bad? #MondayMotivation."

