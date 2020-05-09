Sachin Tendulkar REVEALS what helped him to understand English conditions; read to know

MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar, who is considered as the god of cricket by his fans, has shared a lovely post on his social media handle. His ardent fans are going gaga over the same as it reminded them of the special moment of the legendary cricketer’s life. Well, the star shared two pictures from his Yorkshire diaries and remembered the experience that helped him to understand English conditions.

The pictures showcase a 19 year old Sachin Tendulkar.

While sharing the pictures, the cricketer wrote, “Flashback to my county cricket days! As a 19 year old cricketer, playing for @Yorkshireccc was a special stint as it helped me gain exposure & better understanding of English conditions.”

“Fond memories! #FlashbackFriday,” he added.

At the age of 19, the legend made his debut for Yorkshire against Hampshire in the County Championship at Headingley in 1992 and made history. With this, he became the county’s first ever overseas player.

As he shared the post, a fan commented, “The first ever to play for Yorkshire and it was proud moment for us.. and rest his history.”

Another wrote, “Yes first ever to play Yorkshire county cricket at the age of 19. Great without you think about cricket is impossible”

Check out the post here:

Needless to say, Sachin Tendulkar made his ardent fans nostalgic by sharing these two classic pictures.

Keep reading this space for more updates.