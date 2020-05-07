Saina Nehwal has some crazy fans; details inside

MUMBAI: Fans of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal are eagerly waiting for her biopic, Saina. Directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film will see Hasee Toh Phasee actress Parineeti Chopra in the title role. While we wait for the film, the sports star has been treating fans to beautiful pictures of herself.

It is a known fact that Saina Nehwal has some crazy fans and followers who admire her for her skill. Her contribution in the field of badminton is immense. She won innumerable medals for the country. For her contribution, she has been bestowed with awards like Arjuna Award and Padma Shri.

Needless to say, she has earned the love of her fans with her hard work and dedication.

So, whenever, the diva posts something on her social media page, fans shower her with love and affection.

Saina recently shared a gorgeous picture and fans were all praises for her. She can be seen clad in a beautiful lehenga, looking graceful.

Her throwback picture garnered a lot of comments. Fans praised her by calling her ‘So prettyyy’, ‘Classic’, ‘Beautiful’.

Take a look at the picture here:

Check out some of the fans’ comments here:

What do you think about Saina’s throwback picture? Hit the comment section and stay tuned to this space for more updates.