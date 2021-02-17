Sania Mirza impresses Shilpa Shetty Kundra; here’s how

MUMBAI: Tennis star Sania Mirza has mesmerized Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra with her style game.

Currently, Sania has seven million followers on Instagram. She is a pretty active social media user. Sania, who is also a fashion icon to her fans, often shares a slice of life to treat her Instagram family.

Her social media page is home to innumerable pictures which feature her in stylish avatars. Her latest Instagram post which is a video showcases her in two different looks. Shot in an interesting way, the first glimpse sees Sania in cool torn jeans and full sleeve t-shirt while the next one sees her in graceful ethnic wear. She captioned her post as, “to in a jiffy .. #feelkaroreelkaro”

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is also a fashionista, is all praises for Sania. She commented on her post, “You are really good at this huh!”

As mentioned above, Sania is pretty active on social media. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a video to reveal what she does in a day. From working out to practicing tennis to posing stylishly in front of the camera, the video unfolded the different chapters of her life. “A day in my life,” she wrote.

