Shikhar Dhawan turns a year older; VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh shower him with warm wishes

MUMBAI: Shikhar Dhawan, who is currently with the Indian cricket team in Australia, turns a year older today.

The cricketer, who is known for his successful and crucial knocks in ICC Tournaments, is celebrating his 35th birthday.

Stars from the world of cricket took to social media to wish Shikhar Dhawan on this special occasion. Taking to his Instagram handle, VVS Laxman wished him by writing, “Wishing @shikhardofficial a very very happy birthday. May you have a wonderful year and enjoy lots of success and happiness, Shikhar.”

Virender Sehwag, who is known for being a humorous personality, wished Shikhar in a witty yet lovely way. He called him an ‘ever smiling guy’ and mentioned that he admires him a lot. “Many Many happy returns of the day to a ever smiling guy I admire a lot , @shikhardofficial . Sasural mein khoob khoob run banao baaki matches mein bhi aur har khushi manaao. May you get to have many more celebrations , itni ki jaanghein laal ho jaayein ,” he wrote.

Calling Shikhar brother, Gautam Gambhir wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day @shikhardofficial ! Have a great one brother! Enjoy your day! Good luck for everything!” while Yuvraj Singh wished him and also asked him to ‘Create some thunder down under!’. His birthday note for him reads, “Janamdin di lakh, lakh vadhaiyan jatt ji @shikhardofficial! Wishing you good health and loads of success! Create some thunder down under!”

We wish Shikhar a very happy birthday!

