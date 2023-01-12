Shocking! Payal Ghosh claims Gautam Gambhir gave her missed calls when she was in a relationship with Irfan Pathan

MUMBAI: Popular actress Payal Ghosh has been in the news since she accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her. She has now made shocking claims about cricketer Gautam Gambhir giving her missed calls when she dated Irfan Pathan.

Payal wrote on X, “I dated Irfan Pathan for five years since 2011 and then everything ended. Gautam Gambhir and Akshay Kumar were behind me but I only loved Irfan. I couldn't see anyone other than him. I would tell Irfan about everything and would even show him the missed calls I would get from Gautam Gambir. Irfan knew it well and he would check my phone calls. He even mentioned this in front of his brother Yusuf Pathan, Hardik, and Krunal Pandya when I went to meet him in Pune during a domestic match. Akshay Kumar never misbehaved with me. He is a big star. I will always respect him for that.’

Mere pichhhe #gautamgambhir #AkshayKumar sab pade hue the lekin main pyar sırf İrfan Pathan se karti thi, mujhe uske ilaba koi aur dikhta hi nahi tha aur main İrfan ko sab ke ware bolti bhi thi, sab ka miscal dikhati bhi thi… Maine BAs Irfan se pyar kiya aur kisise bhi nahi… — Payal Ghosh(@iampayalghosh) December 1, 2023

Gautam Gambhir mujhe regularly miscall dete the , yeh Irfan ko bohot achhi ta rah pata tha , woh mera sab calls check karta tha .. woh yeh baat mere Samna Yusuf bhai, Hardik Aur Krunal Pandya ko bhi bataya tha jab main irfan ko Pune mein Milne gayi thi.. Domestic match tha… — Payal Ghosh(@iampayalghosh) December 1, 2023

Lekin ek baat aur bhi hai …. #anuragkashyap raped me lekin Aur koi matlab #AkshayKumar ki jooti bhi nahi hai Anurag… but Akshay kumar ne mere saath koi badtameezi nahi ki, itna bada star hai … I will always respect him for that — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) December 1, 2023

After we broke up … I fell ill .. I couldn’t work for years… but he was the only guy whom I loved… after that I never loved anybody pic.twitter.com/vKRYWJl0Ti — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) December 1, 2023

Payal is an actress as well as a politician who joined Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party Of India. She has been part of films like Sharpe's Peril, Prayanam, Oosaravelli, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, and Koi Jaane Na, among others.

