Shocking! Payal Ghosh claims Gautam Gambhir gave her missed calls when she was in a relationship with Irfan Pathan

She has now made shocking claims about cricketer Gautam Gambhir giving her missed calls when she dated Irfan Pathan.
Payal

MUMBAI: Popular actress Payal Ghosh has been in the news since she accused  filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her. She has now made shocking claims about cricketer Gautam Gambhir giving her missed calls when she dated Irfan Pathan.

Payal wrote on X, “I dated Irfan Pathan for five years since 2011 and then everything ended. Gautam Gambhir and Akshay Kumar were behind me but I only loved Irfan. I couldn't see anyone other than him. I would tell Irfan about everything and would even show him the missed calls I would get from Gautam Gambir. Irfan knew it well and he would check my phone calls. He even mentioned this in front of his brother Yusuf Pathan, Hardik, and Krunal Pandya when I went to meet him in Pune during a domestic match. Akshay Kumar never misbehaved with me. He is a big star. I will always respect him for that.’

Payal is an actress as well as a politician who joined Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party Of India. She has been part of films like Sharpe's Peril, Prayanam, Oosaravelli, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, and Koi Jaane Na, among others. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-FreePressJournal   

 

Latest Video