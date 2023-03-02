Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Yuzvendra Chahal recreate Nikhil Chinapa’s Roadies scene

Cricketers Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Yuzvendra Chahal get inspired by a Roadies audition where judge Nikhil Chinapa imitates an angry gorilla and created a hilarious reel on the same. Check it out.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 14:10
MUMBAI : One of the most well-known cricketers in the Indian cricket team is Shubman Gill. He has frequently been making headlines for his brilliant sportsmanship and his rumoured relationship with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. Yesterday, the cricketer shared a humorous reel of himself along with his teammates Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal, of them recreating a famous scene from MTV’s reality show Roadies.

In the video, we can see Shubman, Ishan, and Yuzvendra donning their blue team India jerseys. Shubman enacted a contestant who was badly slammed during his audition. Ishan essayed the role of Roadies judge Nikhil Chinapa who imitates a gorilla in their hotel room. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra portrayed the other judge – Raghu Ram in the video and says the line, “Now you have pissed me.”

Then Ishan stands up from his chair and asks Shubman to show some intensity and passion. In response, Shubman gets emotional and tells him, “I have that intensity. I have that passion. I will make it, I will definitely make it.” Then Ishan starts mimicking a gorilla as he tries to copy Nikhil from the episode, and jumps on the bed.

Also Read : Are Shubman Gill and Sara Tandulkar all set to get engaged? Tweet claiming the same goes viral post making Double Ton record

He later tells Shubman to slap himself, and he does so. After that Ishan also slaps Shubman and asks him to repeat it. Then Ishan walks away and says, “Better”, while Shubman walks off the other way. This scene is from a Roadies audition round that went viral. After they posted the video, fans have not been able to stop laughing and are praising this parody video. Even Hardik Pandya’s wife Nataša Stanković Pandya laughed out loud.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read :  Shubman Gill spills the beans on his dating rumors with Sara Ali Khan on Punjabi chat show ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’, says, “sara da sara sach bol diya”

Credits : Hindustan Times

Shubman Gill Ishan Kishan Yuzvendra Chahal Nikhil Chinapa Roadies Cricket
About Author

Latest Video