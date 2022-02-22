So sexy! After flaunting her sweet and simple look, PV Sindhu turns boss lady for photoshoot; see PICS

MUMBAI: Olympics shuttler PV Sindhu is not just good at her job but she is also a fashionista who sets major goals in terms of fashion for the people who follow and admire her.

Pretty active on her social media platforms, PV Sindhu regularly updates fans about her whereabouts. Be it her profession or personal life, fans get glimpses from both the world of the athlete.

While her sports career is an inspiration to millions, fans and followers also do not mind taking style tips from the shuttler as she is good at it too. In her new post, she gave netizens glimpses from her photoshoot wherein she can be seen posing like a boss lady for the lens. Her poses and the million-dollar smile have wowed the netizens. In the snaps, she can be seen donning an elegant pair of pants and shirt by pairing them with a crop top. She kept her hair open and wore white shoes. Going gaga over her fashionable look, netizens flooded her comment section with compliments.

Awestruck by her personality, a social media user wrote, “Mam you are my inspiration and I impressed with you and I love to play badminton.” Another user wrote, “You are the light in the darkness” while a third one commented, “Beautiful pics my dear sister be happy stay safe sister.”

A few days ago, she was spotted in a simple look and yet it was hit among the fans. She wore torn jeans with a red hoodie and white shoes. The star player wrote in the caption, “Sweet and simple.” To this, fans wrote comments such as ‘Cutest’, ‘fashion star’, ‘so preety mam’, ‘Amazing as always’, among others.

On the work front, the ace sports star won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. A recipient of the sports honour Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, PV Sindhu made her international debut in 2009. Inspiration to many, she is the first Indian to become the Badminton World Champion. The stylish diva is no doubt a perfect example of beauty with brains and that’s why fans never stop admiring her.

