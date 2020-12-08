THIS sports star becomes the first Indian woman footballer to score in Europe

MUMBAI: Footballer Bala Devi has achieved a milestone.

The sports star created history by becoming the first Indian woman to score in a professional European football league, when she scored against Motherwell for Rangers FC, on Sunday. Rangers won the match 9-0, with the attacker also helping her side win a penalty. The forward joined the Scottish club in January 2020, and became the first Indian woman to sign a professional football contract overseas.

In the 85th minute, she was on the receiving end of a through ball from midfield. She latched on to it, and sent it low into the net to add her name on the scoresheet. Earlier on the 68th minute, she also was taken down in the box after coming on as a substitute. Rangers were awarded a penalty, which Daina Bourma converted with ease.

Bala Devi, who grew up playing the game with mainly boys, has represented India at the senior-level since 2005.

She also worked as a policewoman for the Manipur Police Department. Prior to her arrival to Scotland, she hit the limelight in 2019, when she scored 26 goals in seven fixtures for Manipur Police in the Indian Women's League (IWL). She received the AIFF Women's Player of the Year award in 2014 and 2015.

