One of the most popular and gorgeous sports stars, PV Sindhu has been setting major fashion goals with her videos and pictures on Instagram.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 21:46
STYLISH! Badminton player PV Sindhu wows netizens with her RED HOT AVATAR; check out

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and gorgeous sports stars, PV Sindhu has been setting major fashion goals with her videos and pictures on Instagram. Her fashionable looks are a treat for the eyes, and she has yet again shared some pictures from her fashion shoot that have won over the hearts of the netizens.

Taking to the photo-sharing application Instagram, PV Sindhu has shared a series of pictures where her fashion game is on point. In the pictures, she can be seen clad in red outfit. The palazzo pants and the top with a print on one side made her look stylish. Sharing the pictures, the sports star wrote a quirky caption: Riot in red. “Looking great,” a social media user wrote while another commented, “Red on you, is the best.” A third user said, “Youth Icon.” It seems netizens loved the look a lot.

PV Sindhu has a whopping 3.1 million followers on the platform. She often shares updates from her life. Earlier, she took to the platform and treated fans with a video from her Jakarta diaries. The video sees her prettily wrapped in a short pink dress. In the caption, she wrote, “All About last night” followed by the hashtags #galadinner #latepost #indonesiaopen #jakarta #

What do you think of PV Sindhu’s style game? Tell us in the comment section.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 21:46

Latest Video