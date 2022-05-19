Summer Vibes! Check out KL Rahul’s OH-SO-COOL lifestyle in this video

K L Rahul, taking to his social media handle, has shared a video, showcasing a few glimpses of his lifestyle.
MUMBAI: Indian batsman K L Rahul enjoys a crazy fan following. The handsome sports star is pretty active on social media and shares updates from his personal and professional life. While his cricketing skills impress the cricket lovers, his style game sets major fashion goals for the fashionistas. He has yet again shared a post and it has garnered amazing reactions from social media users.  

K L Rahul, taking to his social media handle, has shared a video, showcasing a few glimpses of his lifestyle. The video begins with him taking shower, and then focuses on his various activities including his time in the swimming pool, relishing pizza, clicking mirror selfie, etc. The video has left his fans drooling over his hotness.  A fan asked, “whatttttttt! Why so hot” while another commented, “Look at you, my sunshine” followed by love emoji.

In addition to his cricketing skills and style game, his personal life keeps him in the headlines. He is dating Bollywood diva Athiya Shetty, and they are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. There are rumours that they are the next celebrity couple to tie the knot. A few days ago, there were also reports that the couple is moving in together. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have rented a swanky sea-facing 4BHK apartment in Mumbai and are keen to settle in there for time being. The rented apartment will apparently cost Rs. 10 lakh per month. 

