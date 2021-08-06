SUPERB! Sania Mirza doing some KICKASS WORKOUT in this video is not to be missed; her ‘caption’ will inspire you

MUMBAI: Tennis star Sania Mirza currently has more than seven million followers on Instagram. She is a pretty active social media user. Sania, who is also a fashion icon to her fans, often shares a slice of life to treat her Instagram family.

Her social media page is home to innumerable pictures and videos which feature her in different avatars. Her latest Instagram post which is a video showcases her in a total workout mode.

In the video, clad in cool sportswear, she can be seen doing some kickass workout, including weight lifting. As she shared this inspiring workout video, she mentioned in the caption ‘No days off ’

As mentioned above, Sania Mirza is quite active on her social media handle. A few days ago, she had shared a cute video, featuring her along with her little son. It sees her with super hero dolls of her son and she mentions in the caption ‘How many superheroes will be enough for my Izzy? .’ Her child on the other hand can be seen lost in his own world.

The video has garnered interesting captions from her celebrity friends. While Sagarika Ghatge wrote ‘Hahha look at Izzy what a cutie ’, Farah Khan Kunder commented ‘I lov izhu s deadpan expression’.

