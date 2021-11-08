SUPERB! This trait of Dhanashree Verma influenced Yuzvendra Chahal in a positive way

MUMBAI: India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are one of the most adorable and cutest celebrity couples. The two have been setting major couple goals.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot in 2020. After getting engaged, they married on December 22. Their wedding took place in Gurugram. The two often share pictures with each other that set major couple goals.

Dhanashree is one of the most popular and cutest star wives.

The diva has also influenced her hubby in a positive way. In an old interview, the cricketer went gaga over his wife and opened up about the thing that he learnt from her.

Yuzvendra Chahal said, "She is a very disciplined person and very rigorous about her work and I really learnt from that. I learnt that no matter how busy you are you need to find time for your workout and gym. She helps me be more punctual in life. This has helped me understand that if you are punctual then you feel really fresh and active throughout the day.”

Meanwhile, Dhanashree, too, in an interview talked about the quality of Yuzvendra that bowled her over. “Yuzi is humble, down-to-earth, friendly and a total family guy. His humility bowled me over. The kind of values I’ve been brought up with, I actually wanted someone like him as my life partner. We both are ambitious and are supportive of each other’s profession. We both are fun loving, so there’s never going to be a dull moment,” she said.

On the work front, while Yuzvendra impressed fans with his cricketing skills, Dhanashree enthralled everyone with her dancing skills. The pretty lady is a choreographer and often shares her dance videos.

