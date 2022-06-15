SUPERB! This video of Sachin Tendulkar has an interesting connection with Enrique Iglesias

With 34.8 million followers on Instagram, Sachin Tendulkar is also ruling social media. His latest video on the platform has a connection with singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias. Read on.

Sachin Tendulkar

MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most admired and respected personalities in the world of cricket. There is no doubt that he has inspired millions to fall in love with cricket. The legend is quite active on social media. With 34.8 million followers on Instagram, he is also ruling social media. His latest video on the platform has a connection with singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias. Read on.

Sharing the video, Sachin Tendulkar asked his fans and followers, “#DoYouKnow where @enriqueiglesias got the idea from?” Well, he can be seen playing table tennis in the video, and in the background, Enrique Iglesias’ song Do You Know? (The Ping Pong Song) plays. Further, hinting that he got the idea from the sport, Sachin Tendulkar answered, “Now you know”. Amused by the post, a social media user wrote, “This is a good one  !” Another user commented, “Kudos Master”

Check out the video here.

Recently, he did something special and unique for his fans. Well, he spent a day according to his fans’ choices. It was all about ‘A day in the life of Sachin Tendulkar’. From his tea-time to workout sessions to cooking time, it gives fans glimpses of many things. It seems Sachin Tendulkar loved spending the day according to his fans as he wrote in the caption of the video, “It was a lot of fun spending my day according to your choices!” followed by the hashtags #FunDay #Cooking #tea #breakfast #omelette #coldplay #rocketboys #instagramstories #cricket #music #ADayInTheLife

Take a look below.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

