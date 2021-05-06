Suresh Raina flaunts his CULINARY SKILLS and urges fans to do THIS 

MUMBAI: People are dealing with an extremely difficult time as the country has been hit by a huge second coronavirus wave. Amidst this, celebrities are trying to spread awareness in their own ways. Sports star Suresh Raina too has been doing his bit.

Suresh Raina is pretty active on Instagram wherein currently he has 15.8 million followers. Today, the former India batsman took to his Instagram account and uploaded a video. In the video, he can be seen preparing ‘kadhi’. While flaunting his culinary skills, he also urged fans to stay home and stay safe. “kadhi time - Didi’s secret recipe. #blessed #countyourblessings #stayhome #staysafe” reads Suresh Raina’s caption.

Earlier, Suresh Raina, who was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad for IPL 2021, had shared his take on the coronavirus crisis. Taking to his Twitter handle, he stated that this is not a joke anymore.

He tweeted, “This isn’t a joke anymore! So many lives at stake & never felt so helpless in life. No matter how much we want to help, but we are literally running out of resources. Every single person of this country deserves a salute right for standing by each other to save lives! #WeCandoit”

This isn't a joke anymore! So many lives at stake & never felt so helpless in life. No matter how much we want to help, but we are literally running out of resources. Every single person of this country deserves a salute right for standing by each other to save lives! #WeCandoit — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 4, 2021

