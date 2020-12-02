Suresh Raina shares a glimpse from his boy’s FIRST overseas holiday; CHECK OUT

MUMBAI: Suresh Raina, who has 14 million followers on Instagram, never fails to woo his admirers with his delightful posts. His latest Instagram post is too cute for words. He shared a picture wherein he can be seen posing with his son. The glimpse is from his son’s first overseas holiday.

Today, Suresh Raina took to Instagram and shared the picture. The cricketer and his cutie pie adorably posed for the camera. The little one’s expression will instantly melt your heart; he cutely settled in his father’s lap and smiled at the camera.

It seems Raina’s baby boy is enjoying his holiday to the fullest as the cricketer wrote, “My boy! His first overseas holiday & what fun he is having. #maldives @rainario23”

The handsome sports star is pretty active on social media. He keeps on sharing posts to keep his army of fans and followers updated about his whereabouts. A day ago, he had shared a video wherein he was seen cooking. He captioned his post as, “Cooking in the paradise.”Check out Suresh Raina’s Instagram posts here:

