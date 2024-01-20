Surprising! Amid Sania Mirza’s separation rumours, Shoaib Malik marries actor Sana Javed

MUMBAI: Amidst rumors of his divorce from former India tennis player Sania Mirza, Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik wed well-known actor Sana Javed. On Saturday, January 20, Shoaib Malik posted pictures from their wedding ceremony on social media.

When Shoaib Malik posted images from his wedding to Instagram along with a moving statement, the social media world stirred. Shoaib Malik expressed thanks in a post that included the caption "Alhamdullilah," citing the words, "And We created you in pairs." Moments from the happy event were captured in the photos, which instantly went viral and resonated on social media.

Speculation has been fuelled by Sania Mirza's Instagram stories, particularly a recent remark that read, "Divorce is hard." Another post referred to how challenging it might be to keep one's heart at rest when distressed. Notably, Sania and Shoaib have both deleted images of one another from their social media profiles, escalating reports that they are getting divorced.

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."

A new chapter in Shoaib Malik's life begins with Sana Javed. Pakistani actress Sana Javed was born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 25, 1993. She is well-known for her work in Urdu television. After earning her degree from the University of Karachi, she made her stage debut in ‘Shehr-e-Zaat’ in 2012. Since then, she has received praise for her roles in dramas such as ‘Khaani,’ ‘Ruswai,’ and ‘Dunk.’

