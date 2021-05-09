THESE pictures prove Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma looks STUNNING in both western and ethnic outfits 

MUMBAI: Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are one of the most popular and cutest celebrity couples.

They tied the knot in 2020. Their wedding took place in Gurugram. The two have been setting major couple goals. In addition, they are known for their respective work. While cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been enthralling the cricket lovers with his cricketing skills, his wife Dhanashree Verma has been wooing everyone with her killer dance moves.

ALSO READ: Who looks better in orange, Natasa Stankovic or Dhanashree Verma?

Talking about Dhanashree, she is pretty active on social media. According to Dhanashree’s Instagram profile, she is a doctor, choreographer, YouTuber. The pretty lady has more than three million followers on the photo-sharing application. She regularly shares posts to update her fans about her whereabouts. She also shares her stylish pictures that set major fashion goals. Yes, apart from her dance videos, her fashionable pictures also grab everyone’s attention.

The choreographer has a beautiful fashion sense. She amazingly carries off both western and ethnic outfits. Those who love fashion can certainly browse through her social media page. Her page is home to myriad fashionable pictures. Be it a simple jeans-top combination or a one piece, she stylishly accessories her outfits. And needless to say, she looks stunning in both western and ethnic outfits.

Check out some of her pictures right here:

What is your opinion on Dhanashree’s western and ethnic looks? Tell us in the comment section.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma shares PICS of ‘The 5 am club’; says ‘Going to miss the bubble family’