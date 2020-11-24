Throwback: When Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic were called one of the weak couples for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Actress Natasa Stankovic and Bigg Boss 14 participant Aly Goni have proved that exes can be friends!

The two were in a relationship. They parted ways due to cultural differences. However, their equation has not turned sour. In fact, they have proved in a dignified way that exes can be friends.

For all the fans of the actors, here’s a piece of information. Did you know Aly and Natasa were once called one of the weak couples? Now, don’t jump to a conclusion after reading the previous sentence because we are not talking about their courtship period. Well, we are talking about the time when the former couple had teamed up for Nach Baliye 9. For the uninitiated, Nach Baliye 9 had featured former couples too.

It so happened that Aly and Natasa had turned pirate and mermaid respectively for a unique act. They gave their best but there was a certain sort of resentment between them, which let everyone down, including the judges. Back then a source from the sets was quoted as saying, “Before the performance, Aly and Natasha seem to have got into some argument. It was clearly evident that their chemistry was off this time around. They were seen fumbling while executing certain steps. The judges too remarked on this and the ex-couple too accepted that there was a certain disconnect. Another unique thing of the act is that Natasha danced while wearing a pair of rollerblades which is by no means an easy feat!” However, eventually, they managed to impress everyone with their performance and stood in second runners-up position in the finale.

Both Aly and Natasa have moved on in their lives and are cordial to each other.

In fact, Aly had wished her on her pregnancy and wedding with Hardik Pandya. Natasa had taken to social media to announce the good news and Aly wished her by writing, “God blesssss u guys.”

Hardik and Natasa embraced parenthood this year. The two welcomed their son, Agastya, in July 2020.

CREDITS: BOLLYWOODSHAADIS