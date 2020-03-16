Travel Goals! Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh Sharma are spending this whopping amount for their stay in luxurious villa in the Maldives

MUMBAI: Rohit Sharma has made a strong place for himself in the sports world and enjoys an impressive fan following. However, he is currently garnering everyone’s attention with his mesmerizing holiday pictures.

Well, after being in the IPL bio-bubble for nearly two months, the cricketer has flown to the Maldives for a vacation with family. The captain of the Mumbai Indians did not have the best of time on the field this season but is having the best of time off the field in the Maldives. Mumbai Indians finished IPL 2022 as the wooden spooners. Rohit Sharma scored 268 runs in 14 matches at an average of only 19.14. This was also the first time since the tournament’s inception that the batsman was not able to score a half-century throughout the season.

However, Rohit Sharma has put all of that behind him and is now enjoying some quality time at one of the most popular holiday destinations. The couple is staying at Soneva Jani, a 5-star resort on Medhufaru Island that offers both overwater and island villas. All the villas are situated amidst seawater and have a private pool and a retractable roof in the master bedroom for stargazing. Few of the villas also offer slides that lead to the beautiful blue lagoon. This is also where Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were vacationing last year with their family in a luxurious villa. The price of a villa at Soneva Jani starts at Rs 1.74 lakh per night for a couple and can go up to Rs 18 lakh per night for a bigger villa with four bedrooms. From Rohit Sharma’s Instagram posts it appears that he is staying at the 1 bedroom water retreat with a slide, the rate of which for a couple is Rs 2.65 lakh per night including tax.



