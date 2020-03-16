TRAVEL GOALS! Suresh Raina tries an adventure sport, opens up about his incredible experience; WATCH VIDEO

Suresh Raina is very popular among his fans and followers. The cricketer, who has more than 20 million followers on Instagram, never fails to woo his admirers with his delightful posts.

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina is very popular among his fans and followers. The cricketer, who has more than 20 million followers on Instagram, never fails to woo his admirers with his delightful posts.

Taking to his social media handle, he often shares pictures from his work as well as his personal life. His latest post on Instagram gives a glimpse of his travel diaries.

The cricketer enjoyed paragliding. Taking to his social media handle, he opened up about his incredible experience. In the video, he can be seen enjoying the adventure sport to the fullest. He captioned the video “What an incredible experience seeing interlaken from 1600 meter above” followed by the hashtags #skywingsparagliding @skywingsparagliding #interlaken.

Suresh Raina is an active social media user and often posts pictures with his wife and children. Suresh Raina is married to Priyanka Chaudhary Raina. The couple is blessed with two children, a daughter and a son. He shares adorable pictures with his family. Whenever he gets time, he spends quality time with his kids and wife, and the same set major family goals for his fans and followers. A day ago he shared a couple of pictures with Priyanka from their Switzerland diaries and the two looked adorable together. Prior to this, he had shared a video wherein he along with his family was seen enjoying the mountains. And reacting to the video, actress and wife of Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra said, “What beauty!”

Check out the posts here.

