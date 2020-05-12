Unknown facts about Natasa Stankovic’s fiancé and cricketer Hardik Pandya

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya is a well-known name in the world of cricket. The all-rounder, who is the younger brother of cricketer Krunal Pandya, is being loved by his fans for his fantastic cricket skills.

The cricketer, who was also seen in filmmaker Karan Johar’s famous show Koffee With Karan, made his ODI debut against New Zealand in Dharamsala in 2016. The right-handed batsman made his Test debut in 2017 against Sri Lanka. The all-rounder is known for his powerful hitting and his fast-medium pace.

While his professional career never fails to make headlines, let’s take a look at some of the unknown facts about the cricketer.

1 He hails from a small town in Gujarat.

2 He was born on 11th October 1993 and his full name is Hardik Himanshu Pandya. He uses his father's name - Himanshu - as his middle name.

3 His father discovered his talent very early thus he shifted to Vadodara and enrolled Hardik in former Indian cricketer Kiran More's cricket academy.4 Hardik is fond of tattoos and accessories. He has multiple tattoos on his arm and upper body. He can be seen flaunting his accessories at various occasions.5 He failed ninth class. However, as he was a focused played, he preferred to quit education in order to concentrate on his cricketing dreams.6 The 6 foot, 1 inch all-rounder has a cool nickname in the Mumbai Indians dressing rooms. His teammates call him ‘Rockstar’. Cool, isn’t it?7 Hardik is engaged to Bollywood diva Natasa Stankovic. The two surprised everyone with their engagement news. They got engaged on a dreamy yacht in Dubai this year. The two are going strong and are setting couple goals.Keep reading this space for more updates.