UNMISSABLE! What’s common between Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds? Find out here

MUMBAI: Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds enjoyed a crazy fan following. Their fans and admirers still can’t believe that they are no more.

It's been a rough year for Australian cricket as they lost three gems in a span of 2 months.

ALSO READ: Amazing! Cricketer Mithali Raj’s fans are going gaga over this post; find out why

While Shane Warne and Rod Marsh left this world in March, Andrew Symonds passed away in May. Just when everyone was coming to terms with the tragic news of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh, Andrew Symonds’ demise left everyone in shock. On 14th May, it was announced that the Australian all-rounder died in a car crash at the ripe age of 46.

Talking about Shane Warne, the legendary leg-spinner passed away during his personal trip to Thailand in March 2022 due to a heart attack. That same month, Rod Marsh died because of illness at the age of 74.

And guess what the common connection between them is? Well, while Andrew Symonds' last post on social media was about Shane Warne, Shane Warne's last post on social media was a tribute to Rod Marsh, who left this world a day before his own demise.

Andrew Symonds took to Instagram and wrote, “Devastated, I’m hoping this is all a bad dream I just can’t get my head around never seeing you again. Love to all the Warne family I’m speechless”

On the other hand, Shane Warne wrote on his Twitter handle, “Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate” followed by love emoji.

Take a look below.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

ALSO READ: Summer Vibes! Check out KL Rahul’s OH-SO-COOL lifestyle in this video

Keep reading this space for more updates.

CREDIT: SCOOPWHOOP/ INDIA TODAY