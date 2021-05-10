Virat Kohli takes the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

MUMBAI: The second wave of Coronavirus has hit the country badly. Celebrities are doing their best to help people in need. The stars have been using their social media platform to spread awareness and urging people to wear a mask, get vaccinated and stay safe. Several stars over the past few weeks have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Joining the list is cricketer Virat Kohli.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Virat Kohli shared a photo while taking the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine. The cricketer even urged everyone to do the same. Sharing the picture, Kohli wrote, "Vaccinate as soon as you can please. Stay safe." Recently, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane also took their first dose of Coronavirus vaccine. Shikhar Dhawan shared a picture of him while taking the first dose of vaccine and thanked all the frontline workers of the country for their sacrifice and dedication amid the destruction brought by the COVID-19 virus. He even urged everyone to get theirs as soon as possible.

Ajinkya Rahane and his wife Radhika Dhopavkar also received their dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Taking to Instagram, Ajinkya shared photos and wrote, "Both me and @radhika_dhopavkar got our first dose of the vaccine today. We're getting vaccinated not only for ourselves but also for those around us. I urge everyone to get vaccinated if you're eligible."

In other news, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have donated INR 2 crore towards a fundraising campaign to aid India's Covid-19 relief. The couple requested all to join this initiative and donate.

