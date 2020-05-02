Virender Sehwag is following another PASSION and it’s NOT cricket

MUMBAI: Owing to the lockdown, people are locked-up in their homes. During this crucial time, one can’t step out of home. Citizens have been advised to stay home for their own safety. In this crucial time, when people have been advised to maintain social distancing, internet has become the savior. Due to internet, people can interact with each other, watch each other, and also organize webinar and online classes. Virender Sehwag is also utilizing the internet for a better cause. He is utilizing it to follow another passion.

No, it’s not online cricket games. Well, the famous cricketer is conducting online sessions and he is enjoying his interactions with students. He himself revealed the same in his recent Instagram post.

Sharing a video on his social media page, the ‘Viru Ke Funde’ host wrote, “Wow, @sehwag.school students are have their own Jalwa. While we are all in a lockdown, they get to be at home and have online sessions with me and ask their questions. I am enjoying these interactions with the students.”

Check out his video here:

