Virender Sehwag’s note for soldiers enjoying ‘snow cake’ will melt your heart; watch video

Soldiers lead a tough life and sacrifice a lot only to protect us. However, it's their spirit that keeps them going even during the tough time. Appreciating the same, Virender Sehwag took to social media and shared a video wherein some soldiers can be seen enjoying a 'snow cake'.

Wondering what a snow cake is?

Well, in the video posted by the cricketer, some soldiers can be seen celebrating their colleague’s birthday amidst snow. Instead of a real cake, the birthday boy can be seen cutting a fake cake made of snow. As he cuts the cake, his colleagues clap for him.

Virender wrote, “A soldier celebrating his birthday.

Forget cheese cake, the beauty of a Snow cake, which only a soldier knows.

No words are enough to describe their sacrifices and resilience and still finding ways to enjoy the small things.”

