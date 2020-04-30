Sports

VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, Rohan Bopanna, and other sports personalities mourn Rishi Kapoor’s death

The veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away this morning at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Apr 2020 02:45 PM

MUMBAI: This morning we woke up to the tragic news of another death. A day after the death of Irrfan Khan, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away.

The demise of Rishi Kapoor has shocked everyone. The Bollywood actor passed away this morning at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. The actor, who mesmerized audience with his performance in films like Bobby, Mera Naam Joker, Do Dooni Chaar and many others, left this world after a long battle with cancer. He was 67.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had then traveled to New York wherein he underwent treatment.

VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, Rohan Bopanna, and other sports personalities have mourned the veteran actor’s death.

VVS Laxman tweeted, “Extremely sad to hear about the demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

“This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace,” Virat Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Check out some of the tweets here:

May his soul rest in peace! 

Tags VVS Laxman Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli Rohan Bopanna Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan Twitter TellyChakkar

