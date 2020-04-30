VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, Rohan Bopanna, and other sports personalities mourn Rishi Kapoor’s death

MUMBAI: This morning we woke up to the tragic news of another death. A day after the death of Irrfan Khan, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away.

The demise of Rishi Kapoor has shocked everyone. The Bollywood actor passed away this morning at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. The actor, who mesmerized audience with his performance in films like Bobby, Mera Naam Joker, Do Dooni Chaar and many others, left this world after a long battle with cancer. He was 67.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had then traveled to New York wherein he underwent treatment.

VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, Rohan Bopanna, and other sports personalities have mourned the veteran actor’s death.

VVS Laxman tweeted, “Extremely sad to hear about the demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

“This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace,” Virat Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Woke up with this very sad news @chintskap is no more #RIPRishikapoor ji Condolence to the family.. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 30, 2020

It's shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/pAfOGhdzm0 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 30, 2020

One life .. live to the fullest and happiest .. nothing else matters .. just a reminder . Will miss u both pic.twitter.com/BgpruQOy02 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 30, 2020

Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing away of #RishiKapoor ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/fXcbomrpN5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 30, 2020

As a kid, I was enthralled by Rishi Kapoor ji and his trendsetting performances. He was an icon. Still recall watching films only because of him! He was truly one of a kind! Full of life! I pray for his family & loved ones. #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/SvB7ybgx5R — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 30, 2020

What a year already but what a sad and depressing week this is turning out to be one bad news after the other .. Huge losses .. the country is mourning for these legends .. #ripirrfankhan #riprishikapoor — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 30, 2020

Oh my god, waking up to read Mr. Rishi Kapoor passing away. Such a tragedy. Condolences to his family #RIPRishiKapoor — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) April 30, 2020

