WANDERLUST! These unmissable pictures and videos of Suresh Raina will give you major travel goals

MUMBAI: It seems Suresh Raina is on a travel spree! The sports star has been treating his 20.4 million Instagram followers with some vivacious pictures from his exotic travel destination.

The cricketer is very popular among his fans and followers. He never fails to woo his admirers with his delightful posts. Suresh Raina is an active social media user and often posts pictures with his wife and children. Suresh Raina is married to Priyanka Chaudhary Raina. The couple is blessed with two children, a daughter and a son. He shares adorable pictures with his family. Whenever he gets time, he spends quality time with his kids and wife, and the same set major family goals for his fans and followers. Currently, it seems the family is on a travel spree.

Recently, the cricketer enjoyed paragliding. Taking to his social media handle, he opened up about his incredible experience. In the video, he can be seen enjoying the adventure sport to the fullest. He captioned the video “What an incredible experience seeing interlaken from 1600 meter above” followed by the hashtags #skywingsparagliding @skywingsparagliding #interlaken.

In his latest posts, he can be seen exploring “Nature’s true wonders”. From the stunning water falls to Switzerland’s village, Suresh Raina is exploring many amazing things during his tour.

For all the fans of Suresh Raina and travel enthusiasts, here we have compiled some of the gorgeous travel pictures of the cricketer. Take a look below.

