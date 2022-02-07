WANDERLUST! These unmissable pictures and videos of Suresh Raina will give you major travel goals

It seems Suresh Raina is on a travel spree! The sports star has been treating his 20.4 million Instagram followers with some vivacious pictures from his exotic travel destination.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 23:09
WANDERLUST! These unmissable pictures and videos of Suresh Raina will give you major travel goals

MUMBAI: It seems Suresh Raina is on a travel spree! The sports star has been treating his 20.4 million Instagram followers with some vivacious pictures from his exotic travel destination.

Also read: MUST READ! Check out what Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya are up to in Ireland

The cricketer is very popular among his fans and followers. He never fails to woo his admirers with his delightful posts. Suresh Raina is an active social media user and often posts pictures with his wife and children. Suresh Raina is married to Priyanka Chaudhary Raina. The couple is blessed with two children, a daughter and a son. He shares adorable pictures with his family. Whenever he gets time, he spends quality time with his kids and wife, and the same set major family goals for his fans and followers. Currently, it seems the family is on a travel spree.

Recently, the cricketer enjoyed paragliding. Taking to his social media handle, he opened up about his incredible experience. In the video, he can be seen enjoying the adventure sport to the fullest. He captioned the video “What an incredible experience seeing interlaken from 1600 meter above” followed by the hashtags #skywingsparagliding @skywingsparagliding #interlaken.

In his latest posts, he can be seen exploring “Nature’s true wonders”. From the stunning water falls to Switzerland’s village, Suresh Raina is exploring many amazing things during his tour.

For all the fans of Suresh Raina and travel enthusiasts, here we have compiled some of the gorgeous travel pictures of the cricketer. Take a look below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

Also read: Whenever I’m around a sports star I get star struck, Taapsee Pannu

Suresh Raina Priyanka Chaudhary Raina cricketer Instagram Gracia Indian cricketers Video Social media DJ Bravo Dwayne Bravo TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 23:09

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AMAZING! PV Sindhu is MULTITALENTED; this video is PROOF
MUMBAI: There is no doubt that PV Sindhu, who is one of the most popular and gorgeous sports stars, is multitalented....
OMG! A case has been filed against comedian Kapil Sharma for breach of contract
MUMBAI:...
WANDERLUST! These unmissable pictures and videos of Suresh Raina will give you major travel goals
MUMBAI: It seems Suresh Raina is on a travel spree! The sports star has been treating his 20.4 million Instagram...
Koffee With Karan Season 7: The trailer is out and check out the bits of These celebrities who are all set to appear on one of the most talked about chat-shows in India
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: What! Harshad snatches a bowl of food from Pranali; Sumbul calls them kids
MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts....
Nation's favorite 'Saas' 'Kokilaben' to make a cameo in Star Plus's 'Anandi Baa aur Emily'!
MUMBAI: Star Plus is bringing its viewers a new offering 'Anandi Baa aur Emily' with a completely different take on a...
Recent Stories
Interesting! “I love kids and I wish they had contacted me a bit earlier than they did,” said Mumtaz as she declined ‘Superstar
Interesting! “I love kids and I wish they had contacted me a bit earlier than they did,” said Mumtaz as she declined ‘Superstar Singer 2’, politely
Latest Video