Was Sachin Tendulkar's marriage first fixed with THIS Bollywood actress? Says fans

MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar is the God of cricket and even its been many years since he retired, the ace cricketer has a huge fan base. People look up to him and consider him as their ideal.

With the growing popularity in his times, Sachin was always in news for many reasons. We all know cricket and Bollywood's connection has been quite an old one. In the past, many cricketers are linked with B-town beauties.

Sachin too got under the scanner when he was linked up with the 90s hit actress Shilpa Shirodkar. Yes, you heard it right!

Between 1993 to 1995 when Sachin was at the peak of his career, everyone started to link his name with Shilpa.

In fact, these were not just link-up rumours but people started speculating about their wedding. There were reports about Sachin getting married to Shilpa.

According to the reports, both Sachin and Shilpa were Marathi and belonged to good families so there were no difficulty in their marriage.

However, Sachin soon addressed these rumours and called them baseless.

Sachin said that all these rumours are stupid and he hasn't even met her and doesn’t even know much about her, so how is an affair and marriage is possible?

Amid all this, Sachin had already lost his heart to Anjali Mehta. It was love at first sight for Sachin and no one was aware of this.

Sachin broke the news of his wedding and shocked everyone. The ace cricketer is today happily married to Anjali and has two kids.

CREDITS: DESI HUMOR