Well-known Indian cricketer Venkatesh Iyer celebrated his birthday yesterday; Find out more about him

MUMBAI : Indian cricketer Venkatesh Iyer recently celebrated his 28th birthday yesterday on the 25th of December. Fans and celebrities alike took to social media to congratulate and appreciate the sportsman on his birthday. Even fellow Indian cricketers took to their social media handles to share their love for their friend. The all-rounder has even received a special post commemorated by his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Check out the post below.

Also Read: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Choreographer Dhanashree Verma celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary in a cute post; Check it out!

Venkatesh Iyer is an Indian Cricketer who plays for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket and for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Initially pursuing a Bachelors of Commerce degree and giving the CA intermediate examinations, he later dropped out and did a Masters in Business Administration so that he could pursue a career in cricket as well.

He is an all-rounder who bowls right-arm medium and is a left-handed batter. He has finished as Madhya Pradesh’s top scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 155 runs at an average of 51.66. He was a key player for KKR in the IPL 2021. He scored 370 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 129. Internationally, he made his ODI debut against South Africa on 19th January 2022. He was also consequently named in India’s series against West Indies and Ireland as well.

Recently, in the month of October, Iyer injured his ankle. He was ruled out of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) where he was playing for his team Madhya Pradesh. Post that, he was benched and was advised 2 months recovery time. Currently, he has completely healed and has even been back to training rigorously for the upcoming IPL T20 2023.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ:Check out these underrated SRH players who might have a bigger role in IPL 2023