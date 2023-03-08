What! Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s divorce rumors resurface after the latter modifies his Instagram bio

MUMBAI: Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza’s marriage to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has been under the radar for quite some time. Now their divorce rumors have become the talk of the town but neither of them had commented on it till now.

Shoaib had previously broken his silence on the rumors and reportedly said, “It is our personal matter. Neither I nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone.”

The cricketer now seems to have modified his Instagram bio. From “Husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar” his bio now reads, “Father to One True Blessing” Check now the changes here;



Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in 2010 in a traditional Muslim ceremony in Hyderabad. They later also had a Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan. The couple welcomed their first child Izhaan in 2018.

For the uninitiated, a close friend reportedly claimed that the couple would be divorced soon as the two are already separated. Another confirmation of their divorce was given by a team member of Shoaib Malik’s management department. According to the reports by InsideSport, the member said, “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated."

Shoaib and Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar’s link up rumors emerged a while ago after they worked together for a magazine shoot. She however clarified, “I will never be attracted to a married or committed man ever. Everyone knows me... that goes without saying.”

