What! Is Sara Tendulkar dating Shubman Gill’s friend Khushpreet Singh? Know here details!

MUMBAI: Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, has been the subject of numerous rumors regarding her love life. The teenage diva's relationship with cricket player Shubman Gill frequently makes news. Because of his strong performance at the ICC World Cup 2023, he is currently one of the most well-liked cricket players. The handsome cricket player's attractiveness has made him extremely well-known among women as well.

(Also read: Ooh La La! Sara Tendulkar’s HOTTEST PICTURES are sure to make you DROOL)

There have been rumors claiming Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar are a couple. However now here's the twist. Fans have been curious about the friendship between Sara and Shubman's friend Khushpreet Singh after a video went viral on social media.

A recent video of Sara Tendulkar has gone viral on social media, sparking fresh rumors because it also features Khushpreet Singh, according to a well-known news source. A collection of Sara Tendulkar's clips from different incidents used in the video. The video was posted on Shubman Gill's fan page, with the description, "Who else felt Sara & Khuspreet Singh dating?"

Take A Look:-

Check Out Fans Reactions Here:-

The fact that Shubman Gill and everyone's favorite Orhan Awatramani, or Orry, liked this reel attracted everyone's attention. Netizens are more perplexed by Shubman Gill's response to the video than by the video itself. However, the article claims that he later deleted his likeness. Sara Tendulkar and Khushpreet Singh have been sighted together a few times. During the World Cup, they were together at the stadium as well.

It's said that Shubman Gill and Khushpreet Singh are close buddies. Khushpreet's birthday message for Shubman gained attention since he teasingly included "Sara" in it.

Shubman Gill is associated with Sara Ali Khan, an actress, in addition to Sara Tendulkar. However, Sara Ali Khan rectified the record on her most recent episode of Koffee With Karan season 8, claiming that they got the wrong "Sara." "You have got the wrong Sara guys," she replied in response to Karan Johar's question over the alleged rumour. "The world is chasing the wrong Sara, Sara ka sara duniya galat Sara ke piche pada hai."

(Also read: INteresting! Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill secretly met in the city? Read on for more)

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Credit-BollywoodLife