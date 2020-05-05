When KapilDev and Yuvraj Singh’s father played together; check this classic TB photo

MUMBAI: Kapil Dev’s contribution in the field of cricket is immense. The legendary cricketer has been bestowed with many awards. He is an inspiration for many. In fact, director Kabir Khan is making a biopic named 83 on him and fans can’t wait to watch the film.

Fans always love to know about their favourite sports personalities. So, the legendary cricketer makes sure to stay in touch with fans via social media platforms. He often shares his pictures on Instagram. He adorned his Instagram page with some lovely pictures. While some are from present times, others are loaded with nostalgia.

While browsing through his account, we came across a throwback picture which is unmissable. It sees a young Kapil Dev posing with young Yograj Singh. The picture is a classic one as it was captured years back when the two were young. It was clicked in the year 1975.

“A school game in 1975 with yograj singh, yuvraj's father. In kurukshetra,” Kapil Dev wrote beside the picture.

Fans were delighted to see his post. One social media user wrote, “Great to see the early photo of my hero” while another commented, “Wow! Amazing beautiful memories ”

Check out their throwback picture right here:

What do you think about this picture of Kapil Dev and Yograj Singh who entertained cricket freaks with their game? Hit the comment section.

Yograj Singh is cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father. The former cricketer has also acted in films like Singh is Bling and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.