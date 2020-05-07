When Varun Dhawan SURPRISED Sachin Tendulkar by doing THIS

MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar is quite active on social media. In an earlier post, the legendary cricketer revealed how popular Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan once surprised him.

Any guesses how?

Well, Sachin shared a delightful picture with Varun wherein the two can be seen engrossed in a conversation. As they interacted with each other, both had a smile on their faces.

The Master Blaster’s caption read, “Sachin & Varun Dhawan play cricket at the sets of a shoot.

‪It’s always good to mix work with play.”

He further revealed how the Badlapur actor surprised him. “Had a lot of fun playing cricket with the crew during a shoot & was pleasantly surprised with @varundvn dropping by along with @bachchan who joined us for some time ,” he wrote. Yes, Abhishek Bachchan too was with them.

