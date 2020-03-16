Whenever I’m around a sports star I get star struck, Taapsee Pannu

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 12:30
tapsee

MUMBAI : Taapsee Pannu's much awaited film Shabaash Mithu's trailer is receiving a lot of love and appreciation from all the corners. 

This PAN India star, has always proven her metal as an actor with her power-packed performances.  With Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee takes the expectations 
a notch higher  again as she looks convincing in her portrayal of the the recently retired legendary crickter Mithali Raj.

Taapsee has often depicted her sheer admiration towards sports and her awe and respect towards all the sportspersons. 

Personally, Taapsee has always been into playing sports and chooses to spend her time playing outdoor rather than resting indoors

Speaking about her love for sports Taapsee added, “I am star struck with sport stars. I haven’t seen many movies while growing up until college but I followed sports since my childhood. So, whenever I see a sports star, I am always star struck which comes with huge amount of respect that I have for each one of them. I always ensure that I don't trespass a line when I have a sports star around me and avoid being my usual chirpy self."

Shabaash Mithu, is directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios hits theatres on 15th July.
 

Taapsee Pannu Shabaash Mithu Taapsee Viacom18 Studios TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 12:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Adhik Mehta: 'Anupamaa' will be a great milestone in my acting career
MUMBAI : Actor Adhik Mehta, who is currently seen in popular TV show 'Anupamaa', reveals his career in acting was his...
Wamiqa Gabbi: Working in multiple languages has enriched me
MUMBAI: Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who is seen in series such as 'Modern Love: Mumbai' and 'Mai', has talked about working...
Military Man: Karan Thakur on playing an Army captain in 'Avrodh - The Siege Within 2'
MUMBAI: 'Bepanah Pyaarr' actor Karan Thakur talks about his role in the upcoming series 'Avrodh The Siege Within 2'....
Piyush Mishra: An artiste should never wait for work to come but create his own
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Piyush Mishra is known for delivering excellence in everything that he does, be it writing songs...
'Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir has some advice for Pritam on 'Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi' track
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was seen giving a piece of advice to music composer Pritam for the track 'Phir...
Varun Dhawan: When it comes to box office, no one can predict a film's fate
MUMBAI: In a career span of 10 years in the Hindi film industry, he is one of the few actors who delivered as many as...
Recent Stories
Piyush Mishra: An artiste should never wait for work to come but create his own
Piyush Mishra: An artiste should never wait for work to come but create his own
Latest Video