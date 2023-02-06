Whoa! Sachin Tendulkar purchases a swany Lamborghini Urus S, even Mukesh Ambani does not own one

Sachin’s love for fast exotic cars is not an unknown fact. The cricketer recently bought an expensive Lamborghini Urus S.
Mukesh Ambani does not own one

MUMBAI :Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most popular Indian cricketers. Even people who are not fans of the cricket sport know or have heard the name of Sachin Tendulkar. The cricketer has a crazy fan following the world over and recently he added another feather to his hat.

Sachin’s love for fast exotic cars is not an unknown fact.  The cricketer recently bought an expensive Lamborghini Urus S. The car is an amazing blue color and is priced at a whopping Rs 4.18 crores. For the unversed, it is the latest Lamborghini to arrive in India and even India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani does not have one yet.
The Urus S has a top speed of 305 km/h, and it brakes from 100 km/h back to zero in just 33.7m. Its twin-turbo engine delivers 850 Nm of maximum torque already at 2,300 rpm up to a maximum 6,000 rpm.
Sachin has been seen on several occasions driving his luxury cars like Porsche 911 Turbo S, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, BMW i8, among others.

Sachin is married to Anjali Tendulkar and the couple have two children Arjun and Sara Tendulkar.


Latest Video