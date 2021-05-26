WOW! After recalling his ‘Simba Moment’, Hardik Pandya REVEALS what he and Krunal are up to these days

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya leaves no chance to connect with his Instagram family. From his professional world to personal life, netizens often get to see glimpses from both the worlds of the all-rounder.

While sometimes Hardik Pandya is seen playing with his son Agastya, on other occasions he is seen having a gala time with the elders of his family. He often shares pictures with his elder brother and cricketer Krunal Pandya. Loyal fans know how much the brothers are close to each other and how they have always stood by each other. Needless to say, the Pandya brothers set major sibling goals.

ALSO READ: Must Read! This is how Hardik and Krunal Pandya dealt with the sudden change in financial status

Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya in his latest Instagram post revealed what the brothers are up to these days. While cricket lovers will have to wait for some more time to watch the cricketers in action in IPL, Krunal and Hardik currently can be seen in their work mode. Sharing a glimpse from their workout session, Hardik wrote, “Work in progress”.

Recently, Hardik shared a video that Natasa had shared on her Instagram handle before. The video sees the cricketer recreating the famous ‘Simba’ moment from the animated film ‘The Lion King’. The video begins with a glimpse of lipstick and thumb. The video then focuses on Hardik. Finally, a tilak is being applied on the forehead of the cricketer with the thumb. Well, in the film, the lion cub Simba gets smeared with red across his forehead before being unveiled to the world. And the couple recreated the scene with their own twist. However, Natasa is not visible in the video.

Check out the posts here.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s son Agastya taking baby steps in THIS video is NOT to be missed

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.