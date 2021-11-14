WOW! After receiving Padma Bhushan, PV Sindhu shares THIS unmissable message; CHECK OUT

MUMBAI: Badminton player PV Sindhu has been garnering attention for all the right reasons.

She was recently awarded with the Padma Bhushan.

While her work is getting recognition from all corners, she is also a fashion diva and has been wowing fans with her style statements. PV Sindhu has been setting major fashion goals with her pictures on Instagram. Her pictures are a treat to the eyes, and she has yet again shared some stunning pictures which have won over the hearts of the netizens. Along with it, she has also shared an unmissable message for her fans.



Also read: AWESOME! PV Sindhu ROCKS yellow colour in style; check out her HOT and STYLISH pictures

Taking to the photo-sharing application, PV Sindhu shared a few pictures wherein she can be seen donning an elegant pair of pants and top of the same print, looking graceful. The highlight of the first picture is the sports star’s smile and water bubbles. While the first one captured a candid moment, the following pictures see her posing stylishly for the camera. Alongside, she wrote, “Enjoy the little things.”

On Monday, she was awarded with India's third highest civilian award by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. PV Sindhu took to her social media page and shared pictures from the ceremony and expressed her happiness, writing, “I am truly humbled and blessed to receive the Padma Bhushan award from our Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind sir. Extremely grateful to the Government of India for this prestigious honour!”

Check out her posts here.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Also read: AWESOME! This new Insta video of PV Sindhu will give you major ‘travel goals’; WATCH