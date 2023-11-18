Wow! David Beckham posts pictures with Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam-Anand Ahuja, expressing gratitude

Legendary footballer David Beckham recently made his maiden trip to India as a UNICEF ambassador. After completing his duties in Gujarat, Beckham was invited by Shah Rukh Khan for an intimate dinner at the actor’s famous house, Mannat, and attended a gathering hosted by Sonam Kapoor at her father’s house.
David

MUMBAI: Legendary footballer David Beckham recently made his maiden trip to India as a UNICEF ambassador. After completing his duties in Gujarat, Beckham was invited by Shah Rukh Khan for an intimate dinner at the actor’s famous house, Mannat, and attended a gathering hosted by Sonam Kapoor at her father’s house. On Saturday, Beckham took to Instagram to thank his hosts in India.

Beckham first attended the bash hosted by Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, where he met several other Bollywood celebrities. The next day, before his departure, Beckham met Shah Rukh Khan at a private dinner party hosted by the superstar. 

Sharing pictures from the party, he posted on social media, “Honoured to have been welcomed into this great man’s home. To enjoy a meal with @iamsrk, @gaurikhan, their beautiful children and close friends – what a special way to end my first visit to India… Thank you my friend – you and your family are welcome any time in my home…@sonamkapoor and @anandahuja – you hosted me with such warmth and kindness this week, thank you for the amazing evening you created at your home – see you again soon.”

Check out David Beckham’s post –

On Friday night, Shah Rukh had posted a picture with David Beckham on his Instagram, and heaped praise on the footballer’s kindness. 

He wrote, “Last nite with an icon…and an absolute gentleman. Have always been a big admirer but meeting him and seeing how he is with kids made me realise that the only thing that out does his football is his kindness and his gentle nature. My love to your family. Be well and happy my friend and get some sleep….@Davidbeckham.”

Before his meet and greet with Bollywood personalities, David Beckham attended the India vs New Zealand semi final match at Mumbai’s Wankhade stadium. 

He was invited there by Sachin Tendulkar and witnessed Virat Kohli crossing the former’s record of 50 ODI centuries. David Beckham visited India to witness first-hand the impact of UNICEF-supported programmes on girls and women in rural India. He spent time with children in Gujarat and posted pictures from his experience.

