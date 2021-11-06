WOW! This is how Yuzvendra Chahal described Virat Kohli in THREE WORDS

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal share a great camaraderie. Their bonding and banter have time and again wowed their fans and followers.

There is no denying the fact that Virat Kohli’s journey to fame has inspired fans massively. Not just fans and followers, even his teammates admire him for his personality. Yuzvendra Chahal too is quite fond of him.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner was once asked to define the captain in three words. Any idea about the words he chose? Well, during an interview with CricTracker, Yuzvendra said, "Disciplinarian, Passionate, and Hard-Working."

On the personal front, while Virat Kohli is married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal is married to choreographer Dhanashree Verma. Recently, Dhanashree shared a series of pictures of which the first one was with Virat Kohli. The pictures were from Virat Kohli’s farewell night as an RCB skipper. Dhanashree and Yuzvendra were seen posing with Virat. The trio looked great together. Sharing the post, Dhanashree wrote, “It was indeed an emotional night filled with lots of love & good wishes Until next time ” Reacting to the post, Anushka Sharma dropped hearh emoji. To this, Dhanashree said that she missed Anushka. It seems the ladies also share a great camaraderie.

Credit: Hindustan Times/ CricTracker

