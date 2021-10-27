WOW! Jhulan Goswami writes a sweet note for Mithali Raj as she accomplishes THIS; Check out

MUMBAI: Mithali Raj needs no introduction! Her contribution to the field of cricket is immense. Her journey inspires many.

The cricketer, who made her international debut against Ireland in an ODI game back in June 1999, is also popular on Instagram where she has 1.5 million followers.

While she has been wowing fans with her amazing journey as a cricketer, Jhulan Goswami has penned down a sweet note for her. She congratulated her for her latest win. Taking to the photo-sharing application, Jhulan Goswami shared a photo with Mithali Raj wherein the two can be seen smiling for the camera. She congratulated her and said that she is proud of her.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Vishal Malhotra opens up on starring in India's most favourite and biggest Ad campaign Mauka Mauka, talks about his viewers' response and much more

Alongside the photo, Jhulan Goswami wrote, “Congratulations Mithali on being conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. Really proud of you. This is a major achievement for women's cricket and will take the game to greater heights.”

Check out her post right here.

Many congratulations on your accomplishment, Mithali!

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for Mithali’s biopic, Shabaash Mithu. The film will see talented actress Taapsee Pannu, who has done films like Saand Ki Aankh, Mission Mangal, and Naam Shabana, in the central role.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Also read: AWW! After sharing her ‘rice story’, Sania Mirza posts this super cute PIC with her loved one; check out