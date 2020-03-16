Wow! Read to know about Sourav Ganguly’s new 40 crore-home in Kolkata

Sourav Ganguly is one of the most adored cricketers. He has a massive fan following. The former India captain and current BCCI president is currently in news for his new luxurious house.
MUMBAI: Sourav Ganguly is one of the most adored cricketers. He has a massive fan following.

The former India captain and current BCCI president is currently in news for his new luxurious house.

Sourav Ganguly has purchased a new home in Kolkata’s Lower Rawdon Street worth Rs 40 crore. Located in the heart of the city, an existing property will be demolished to make a two-storey mansion.

Currently, Sourav Ganguly lives in his ancestral home on Biren Roy Road in Behala, where he was brought up. However, Behala is quite far from central Kolkata, which is why the former India captain has made the new purchase. Ganguly’s wife Dona, daughter Sana and mother Nirupa will be co-owners of the new mansion.

On the work front, Sourav Ganguly, who is considered one of India’s most successful captains, became the BCCI president in October 2019, before which he served as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal from 2015 to 2019. Post retiring from all formats of cricket in 2012, he has also been seen working as a commentator. He finished his Test career with an average of 42.17. In the 50-ball format, he averaged 41.02. As the captain, Ganguly is considered to be one of India’s greatest. He led the team to 21 wins and 15 draws in 49 Tests and 76 wins in 147 ODIs.

