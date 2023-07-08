Wow! Saina Nehwal enjoys a cozy vacation in Venice with husband Parupalli Kashyap, check out the breathtaking pictures

MUMBAI: Saina Nehwal is one of the most loved sports stars. Fans love her for her hard work and dedication to her profession. She tied the knot with Parupalli Kashyap in December 2018 in a grand wedding celebration. She has a massive fan following who love to see her posts and pictures.

Also Read-LOVE IS IN THE AIR: Saina Nehwal goes on a date with her SPECIAL ONE; check out their COZY PIC

Saina and Parupalli who are holidaying in the romantic city of Venice. Their pictures have gone viral where they both look like they are having a great time. Check out the pictures here;

Also Read-OMG! Mithali Raj was APPREHENSIVE about Taapsee Pannu playing the role of a cricketer in Shabaash Mithu

What do you think of the pictures? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Rediff