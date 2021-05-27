WOW! Yuzvendra Chahal shares RARE UNSEEN pictures from his CHILDHOOD

MUMBAI: No matter how old you become and how many memories you create, memories of childhood days always remain close to your heart, and probably that’s why we see celebrities sharing pictures from their childhood days. The charm of childhood nostalgia is just amazing. Speaking of the same, Yuzvendra Chahal walked down memory lane and shared some lovely childhood pictures on his social media handle.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the India leg-spinner uploaded three childhood pictures. The first and the third pictures captured little Yuzvendra’s candid moments, the second one sees him donning Lord Ram’s look.

Sharing the pictures, Yuzvendra Chahal wrote, “Childhood memories”. Netizens found Yuzvendra’s pictures cute. We came across comments such as ‘So cute’, ‘Amazing You look cute’, ‘Cute Yuzi’, ‘Cutest’, among others.

While Yuzvendra Chahal has been wooing cricket freaks with his amazing cricketing skills, he was also an amazing chess player. Yes, you read that right! During his younger days, he was popular for chess. He has represented India internationally in chess at youth levels. He represented India in chess at the World Youth Chess Championship. Yuzvendra is even listed in World Chess Federation's official site. However, destiny had a different plan. Yuzvendra reportedly struggled to find a sponsor and thus he gave up the game later. He then focused on cricket and the rest is history.

