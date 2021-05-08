Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's love story: When the cricketer and his mother spent hours choosing the right ring for Hazel

MUMBAI: While Yuvraj Singh impressed fans with his cricketing skills, Hazel Keech enthralled the audience with her acting chops. The cricketer and the actress make for a lovely couple. Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s love story never fails to amaze fans.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got engaged in 2015. The lovebirds exchanged the rings on a beach in Bali. They became man and wife in 2016, and since then, they have been giving their fans and followers major relationship goals.

For all the fans of the adorable couple, here’s an interesting fact. Did you know the cricketer and his mother spent hours choosing the right ring for Hazel? Well, in an old interview with TOI, Yuvraj Singh's mother, Shabnam had revealed that she and Yuvraj spent hours choosing the right ring for Hazel Keech. She further added that they chose a stunning solitaire ring for Hazel and because Yuvraj wanted to surprise her, Shabnam did not accompany the couple to Bali.

Hazel Keech, who played a supporting role in Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Bodyguard and also appeared in Bigg Boss 7, often shares adorable pictures with her husband Yuvraj Singh that are certainly not to be missed. In case you missed them, let’s take a look below.

